Bangladesh’s October exports surge to $4.73bn, record for second month

October’s exports grew 60.37 percent year-on-year.

Exports set the previous record in September, rising 37.99 percent year-on-year to $4.16 billion.

Overseas sales led by garments in the first four months of the fiscal year increased 22.62 percent to $15.75 billion from the same period a year earlier, according to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau on Tuesday.

Garment exports that account for more than 80 percent of the nation’s shipments grew 20.78 percent year-on-year to $12.62 billion in the July-October period.

“The international market of garment is robust now. Our orders have increased much. It appears that the apparel export outlook will remain buoyant for the next few months,” Mohammad Hatem, president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said.

Readjusting the prices of clothes after a nearly 40 percent hike in yarn prices contributed to growth in Bangladesh’s garment exports, according to Hatem.

“Garment prices should increase by at least 20 percent in the new readjustment. Although the rise did not reach that level, prices have somewhat increased.”

“China and Vietnam are facing some troubles. Some orders are being shifted to Bangladesh from there,” Hatem said, calling for policy support from the government to keep up the robust growth.