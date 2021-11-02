Bangladesh to organise UK roadshow to attract FDI

Two investment conferences will be held on the Nov 4 and Nov 8 in two cities.

The first programme, titled ‘Investment Summit 2021: Building Sustainable Growth Partnership,’ will be held in London. Another summit on ‘The Rise of Bengal Tiger’ will take place in Manchester.

A high-level delegation from Bangladesh, including financial decision makers, will attend the roadshow. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in Glasgow to attend the COP26 summit on climate change, is also scheduled to attend.

"The roadshow will be held for five reasons: to highlight the economic development of Bangladesh, bring in investment in the financial markets, attract investment in various sectors, involve the 600,000 Bangladeshis living in the UK in the capital market, and include Bangladeshi companies with UK head offices in the stock market,” BSEC spokesperson Rezaul Karim told bdnews24.com.

The visit to the UK is important for us, said BSEC chairman Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam.

“Bangladesh always draws in good investment from the UK. Many British companies have invested in Bangladesh. We will try to develop these relationships.”

The capital market regulator has placed a special importance on the roadshow. The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority is also taking part in the event.

BSEC had previously organised three more roadshows outside of Bangladesh this year to attract foreign investment. The first roadshow was held in Dubai in February followed by another in the US in July and August. The last one was held in Switzerland in September.