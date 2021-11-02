Bangladesh to organise UK roadshow to attract FDI
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Nov 2021 01:10 PM BdST Updated: 02 Nov 2021 01:10 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission is organising a roadshow in the United Kingdom to attract foreign direct investment in the capital market.
Two investment conferences will be held on the Nov 4 and Nov 8 in two cities.
The first programme, titled ‘Investment Summit 2021: Building Sustainable Growth Partnership,’ will be held in London. Another summit on ‘The Rise of Bengal Tiger’ will take place in Manchester.
A high-level delegation from Bangladesh, including financial decision makers, will attend the roadshow. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in Glasgow to attend the COP26 summit on climate change, is also scheduled to attend.
"The roadshow will be held for five reasons: to highlight the economic development of Bangladesh, bring in investment in the financial markets, attract investment in various sectors, involve the 600,000 Bangladeshis living in the UK in the capital market, and include Bangladeshi companies with UK head offices in the stock market,” BSEC spokesperson Rezaul Karim told bdnews24.com.
The visit to the UK is important for us, said BSEC chairman Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam.
“Bangladesh always draws in good investment from the UK. Many British companies have invested in Bangladesh. We will try to develop these relationships.”
The capital market regulator has placed a special importance on the roadshow. The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority is also taking part in the event.
BSEC had previously organised three more roadshows outside of Bangladesh this year to attract foreign investment. The first roadshow was held in Dubai in February followed by another in the US in July and August. The last one was held in Switzerland in September.
- Pathao appoints Fahim Ahmed as CEO
- Aramco reports $30bn quarterly profit
- Robi posts Q3 profit growth, shares gain
- Women may be better investors than men. Here's why
- Firms that changed names to signal strategy shift
- Credit card debt is bad for more than just your finances
- Microsoft now the world's most valuable company
- Meta Platforms shares rise as Facebook rebrands
- Pathao’s Fahim Ahmed replaces co-founder Hussain Elius as CEO
- Saudi Aramco reports $30 billion quarterly profit as oil prices soar
- Robi shares gain after Q3 profit growth
- Women may be better investors than men. Let me mansplain why
- Companies that changed their names to signal a strategy shift
- Credit card debt is bad for more than just your finances
Most Read
- Hasina meets Bill Gates at COP26 in Glasgow
- Magistrates apologise for Pori Moni remand decisions
- COVID vaccine for school students at 8 centres in Dhaka
- Pathao’s Fahim Ahmed replaces co-founder Hussain Elius as CEO
- Bangladesh reports two COVID deaths in a day, lowest in 17 months
- As Bangladesh gets warmer, climate experts paint a grim outlook
- 'Refugees' in their own country: Storms, floods drive them from coastal areas to cities
- UN officials visit Bhashan Char as part of Rohingya aid effort
- Hasina urges rich nations to set and implement ambitious climate goals at COP26
- BSMMU launches emergency department