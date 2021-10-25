Alamgir Kabir of MI Cement re-elected BCMA president

Md Shahidullah, managing director of Metorcem Cement Ltd and chairman of Metrocem Group, and Zahir Uddin Ahmed, managing director of Confidence Cement Ltd, have also been re-elected the first and second vice-president of the BCMA respectively.

The elections were held at the 20th annual general meeting of the BCMA at the association’s premises in Dhaka on Saturday.

Apart from serving as vice-chairman of MI Cement Factory Ltd, he is also serving as the chairman of GPH Ispat Ltd and director of Premier Cement Mills Ltd.

The other members of the newly elected executive committee of the BCMA are: Treasurer Faizur Rahman Bakul (Noapara Cement), and executive members Abdul Khaleque Pervez (Diamond Cement), Md Manwar Hossain (Anwar Cement), Md. Khurshed Alam (Unique Cement), Ashraful Amin Badal (Heidelberg Cement), Kh Kingshuk Hossain (Bashundhara Cement), Saif Rahman (Seven Rings Cement), Amirul Haque (Premier Cement), Asadul Haque Sufyani (Bengal Cement), Mahmud Hasan (Siam City Cement) and Khairul Alam (Shah Cement).

“Working with the policymakers to flourish the cement sector as well as to keep the consumers’ interest up will be our main task,” Alamgir said in immediate reaction, noting that the coronavirus pandemic has hit hard all the business sectors, including the cement industry.

Around Tk 420 billion has been invested in the cement sector, and government support is necessary to keep the investment safe, he said.

Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan and Meghna Group of Industries Chairman Mostafa Kamal had also served as the president of the BCMA.