Biman adds more flights to Delhi, Kolkata

It will operate five flights to Delhi and four to Kolkata every week from Tuesday under an “air bubble” deal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One Biman flight will leave Dhaka for Delhi at 11 am every Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and the return flight from Delhi will depart at 2 pm local time.

The flights to Kolkata will depart Dhaka at 11 am every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The return flight will be at 12:15 pm local time.

The flag carrier said in a notice on Sunday that all passengers above 10 years must obtain a coronavirus-negative certificate by undergoing a test within 72 hours before the flight. They will undergo tests at Indian airports again upon arrival.

Biman has been operating two flights each to Delhi and Kolkata every week since flight operations between Bangladesh and India resumed under the “air bubble” arrangement on Sept 5 after a four-month closure forced by the coronavirus pandemic.