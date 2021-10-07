Reliance Retail to launch 7-Eleven stores in India after Future's exit

The first 7-Eleven store is set to open in India's financial capital, Mumbai, on Oct 9, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd said.

Earlier this week, Future Retail said the agreement with 7-Eleven Inc, to develop and operate the US firm's round-the-clock convenience stores in India, was terminated mututally as the companies could not meet targets for opening stores and franchisee-fee payments.

Future Group had agreed to sell its retail assets to billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, but the deal hit a roadblock after Amazon.com challenged it. Future has said it would bear "unimaginable" damages if the transaction doesn't go through.