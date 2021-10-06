Google to invest $1 billion in Africa over five years
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Oct 2021 07:53 PM BdST Updated: 06 Oct 2021 07:53 PM BdST
Google plans to invest $1 billion in Africa over the next five years to ensure access to fast and cheaper internet and will back startups to support the continent's digital transformation, it said on Wednesday.
The unit of US tech company Alphabet Inc made the announcement at a virtual event where it launched an Africa Investment Fund, through which it will invest $50 million in startups, providing them with access to its employees, network and technologies.
In collaboration with not-for-profit organisation Kiva, Google will also provide $10 million in low interest loans to help small businesses and entrepreneurs in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa get through the economic hardship created by COVID-19.
"Today I'm excited to reaffirm our commitment to the continent through an investment of $1 billion over five years to support Africa's digital transformation to cover a range of initiatives from improved connectivity to investment in startups," said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet.
Google said a programme pioneered last year in Kenya in partnership with Safaricom that allows customers to pay for 4G-enabled phones in instalments would be expanded across the continent with mobile operators such as MTN, Orange and Vodacom.
The company has been building an undersea cable to link Africa and Europe, which it says will bring faster internet and lower connectivity costs.
- Applications for Beximco sukuk exceed 56% of IPO
- Google to invest $1bn in Africa
- Advertisers count the costs of Facebook's outage
- IMF trims 2021 GDP forecast
- WhatsApp outage hits trading in assets
- China is bringing business to heel
- Tesla ordered to pay $137m over racism
- Can e-commerce players regain trust?
- Applications for Beximco sukuk exceed 56% of public offering
- Google to invest $1 billion in Africa over five years
- Advertisers count the costs of Facebook's outage
- IMF trims 2021 GDP forecast, citing 'vaccine divide,' inflation
- The end of a ‘Gilded Age’: China is bringing business to heel
- WhatsApp outage hits trading in assets from crypto to Russian oil
Most Read
- Jagannath University to lose playground as a shopping mall looms
- Hasina vows punishment for e-commerce fraudsters, recovery of funds
- Extreme heat bakes 25 Dhaka neighbourhoods as climate warms up: study
- Captured, killed or compromised: CIA admits to losing dozens of informants
- Bangladesh resumes broadcast of BBC, CNN, Star Sports and 21 other channels
- Firing on the border, if necessary, to stop drugs, arms smuggling from Myanmar: Momen
- Everyone who mishandled Kushtia Medical College project must be punished: Hasina
- IMF trims 2021 GDP forecast, citing 'vaccine divide,' inflation
- Mohib Ullah killing: 3 more Rohingya men remanded
- Bangladesh reports 21 virus deaths, 703 cases in a day