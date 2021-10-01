bKash cuts cash-out charge at ‘favourite’ agents

The rate is applicable for up to Tk 25,000 withdrawal per month. This includes all costs including VAT, and customers need not pay any extra charge, bKash said in a statement on Friday.

bKash has come up with this new cash-out charge to ensure a more affordable service marking its 10th anniversary after recent analysis showed that 95 percent of its 55 million customers use cash-out service within Tk 25,000 per month.

To avail the service, a customer has to add a favourite bKash agent number in every calendar month. At the end of each calendar month, customers can change the favourite agent number, if required.

To add a favourite agent number, a customer needs to follow a few steps after tapping the cash-out icon from the home screen of the bKash app.

Customers can also add a Priyo Agent by dialling USSD code *247# and selecting Priyo Number from My bKash menu. Details of how to add a favourite agent number is also available on bKash’s website.

In case of cash-out of over Tk 25,000 in a month, the charge will be Tk 18.50 per thousand. To cash-out from any agent other than Priyo Agent, the charge will be the same.

Besides, customers can still enjoy cash-out at a charge of 14.90 taka per thousand from more than 1,500 ATMs of several commercial banks across the country.

People working in the urban areas, especially garment factory workers, day labourers, rickshaw-pullers, small traders and of various professions regularly transact money to family members living in other parts of the country.

bKash said the new rate will make the cash-out service more affordable for the family members of these people who cash-out at a nearby agent point according to their convenience.