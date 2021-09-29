Home > Business

Biman to resume flights from Dhaka to Madinah, Kuwait and Kathmandu

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Sep 2021 08:14 PM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2021 08:14 PM BdST

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has announced plans to resume direct flights from Dhaka to Madinah, Kuwait and Kathmandu.

Flights to Kathmandu will resume on Oct 9, and Madinah and Kuwait on Oct 10 with tickets up for sale now, Biman said in a statement on Wednesday.

The flag carrier is raising the number of flights gradually amid limited air connectivity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will operate Kathmandu flights from Dhaka at 9:15 am on Saturdays and Thursdays. The return flights will depart Kathmandu at 11:25 am local time.

Flights to Madinah will depart Dhaka at 2:15 pm on Sundays and Wednesdays, with the return flight at 7:30 pm Saudi Arabia time. 

Kuwait flights will depart Dhaka at 7:45 pm on Sundays and 6:40 pm on Tuesdays. The return flights will be at 12 am on Sundays and 10:55 pm on Tuesdays.

