HC orders freeze on Evaly asset sale, transfer
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Sep 2021 04:20 PM BdST Updated: 22 Sep 2021 04:20 PM BdST
The High Court has imposed a moratorium on any sale of Evaly assets, responding to an appeal filed by a disgruntled customer.
The court order issued by Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar on Wednesday also prohibits the transfer of assets held by Evaly, a scam-tainted e-commerce company.
More to follow
