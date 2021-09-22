Home > Business

HC orders freeze on Evaly asset sale, transfer

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Sep 2021 04:20 PM BdST Updated: 22 Sep 2021 04:20 PM BdST

The High Court has imposed a moratorium on any sale of Evaly assets, responding to an appeal filed by a disgruntled customer.

The court order issued by Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar on Wednesday also prohibits the transfer of assets held by Evaly, a scam-tainted e-commerce company.

 

 

More to follow

