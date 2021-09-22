Coca-Cola Bangladesh gets Ta Duy Tung as new MD

In the role, Tung will work closely with bottling partners, customers and other external stakeholders in the country, a press release issued by the company said on Wednesday.

He has been with the Coca-Cola system for 15 years.

Before moving to Dhaka, Tung was the executive director for market operations for Coca-Cola beverages Vietnam Ltd. He was part of the leadership team that transformed the company-owned bottling company into a world-class organisation and set it on a path to accelerated growth.

He joined the company in 2006 as a regional trade marketing manager in North Vietnam. He went on to serve in a series of operations and commercial roles. Prior to joining Coca-Cola, Tung was at Procter & Gamble.

“In recent years, Bangladesh has impressed the world with its remarkable gross domestic product growth story. As the country celebrates its 50th anniversary of Independence, the Coca-Cola Company reiterates its focus on building a sustainable business in an important market like Bangladesh,” Tung said.

“I am excited to partner with our bottling partners, International Beverages Private Limited (IBPL) and Abdul Monem Limited (AML) and other stakeholders to refresh our consumers in Bangladesh.”

Tung is a surgeon by degree as he earned his first Bachelor of Surgeon degree from Hanoi Medical University, Vietnam.

He later went on to pursue a Bachelor of Business Management from Hanoi Polytechnic University and went to India for an MBA degree from Bangalore University.