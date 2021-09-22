Home > Business

China’s Meigo to build $6.55m toy factory in Bangladesh

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Sep 2021 03:48 PM BdST Updated: 22 Sep 2021 03:48 PM BdST

Chinese company Meigo will make a $6.55 million investment in a toy manufacturing factory in the Dhaka Export Processing Zone.

The factory will produce 900,000 pieces of die-cast, plastic and plush toys and collectibles each year, according to a statement of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority, or, BEPZA on Wednesday

The factory will create employment opportunities for 1,616 Bangladeshi nationals, it said.

Ali Reza Mazid, from BEPZA's Investment Promotion department and Chen Shu Qiang, senior operation manager of the Chinese company, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

