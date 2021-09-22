China’s Meigo to build $6.55m toy factory in Bangladesh

The factory will produce 900,000 pieces of die-cast, plastic and plush toys and collectibles each year, according to a statement of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority, or, BEPZA on Wednesday

The factory will create employment opportunities for 1,616 Bangladeshi nationals, it said.

Ali Reza Mazid, from BEPZA's Investment Promotion department and Chen Shu Qiang, senior operation manager of the Chinese company, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.