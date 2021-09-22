Bangladesh transporters call off strike after two days of congestion at Chattogram Port

Leaders of Bangladesh Covered Van-Truck-Prime Mover Goods Transport Owners Association and Bangladesh Truck Driver-Worker Federation announced the decision after a meeting with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday afternoon.

"Our meeting was quite successful. We have discussed our concerns for a long time,” said Talukdar Md Monir, president of the workers' organisation.

Their 15-point demand included an upgrade of licences for the drivers of trucks and covered vans, suspension of advance tax and refund of the advance taxes taken so far. Monir said the government promised to meet all but the demand related to tax.

They enforced the strike on Tuesday morning and was set to continue until Friday morning.

Although goods were being loaded and unloaded at Chattogram Port during the strike, no cargo left or entered the port due to the strike.