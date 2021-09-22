Bangladesh transporters call off strike after two days of congestion at Chattogram Port
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Sep 2021 07:18 PM BdST Updated: 22 Sep 2021 07:18 PM BdST
Cargo transport owners and workers have called off their strike, which halted transportation at Chattogram Port for two days.
Leaders of Bangladesh Covered Van-Truck-Prime Mover Goods Transport Owners Association and Bangladesh Truck Driver-Worker Federation announced the decision after a meeting with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday afternoon.
"Our meeting was quite successful. We have discussed our concerns for a long time,” said Talukdar Md Monir, president of the workers' organisation.
Their 15-point demand included an upgrade of licences for the drivers of trucks and covered vans, suspension of advance tax and refund of the advance taxes taken so far. Monir said the government promised to meet all but the demand related to tax.
They enforced the strike on Tuesday morning and was set to continue until Friday morning.
Although goods were being loaded and unloaded at Chattogram Port during the strike, no cargo left or entered the port due to the strike.
- Cargo transporters call off strike
- Freeze on Evaly asset sale
- Coca-Cola Bangladesh gets Tung as new MD
- China’s Meigo to build $6.55m factory in Bangladesh
- Carbon dioxide prices to rise, UK warns food industry
- Social entrepreneurs fight to make gig work fairer
- Zee Entertainment to merge with Sony India
- Biman to resume flights to New York soon: Momen
- HC orders freeze on Evaly asset sale, transfer
- Coca-Cola Bangladesh gets Ta Duy Tung as new MD
- China’s Meigo to build $6.55m toy factory in Bangladesh
- Britain warns food industry: Carbon dioxide prices will rise sharply
- Social entrepreneurs fight to make gig work fairer, greener
- India's Zee Entertainment to merge with Sony India
Most Read
- Bangladesh cuts interest on bigger investments in savings certificates
- ADB to give $12bn in loans to Bangladesh over 5 years
- As COVID cases ebb in Bangladesh, experts warn against complacency
- Apple iPhone 13 review: the most incremental upgrade ever
- Australia’s submarines make waves in Asia long before they go to sea
- Taliban names Afghan UN envoy, asks to speak to world leaders
- Time to challenge what we know: Radwan Mujib
- Coca-Cola Bangladesh gets Ta Duy Tung as new MD
- HC orders freeze on Evaly asset sale, transfer
- PM Hasina honoured with ‘SDG Progress Award’ in New York