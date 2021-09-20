Bangladesh allows hilsa exports to India ahead of Durga Puja

The commerce ministry has given the greenlight to send 2,060 tonnes of hilsa across the border. A letter granting conditional approval for exports was sent to 52 companies on Monday.

The companies will be allowed to export a maximum of 40 tonnes of hilsa each until Oct 10. They have been asked to comply with the rules and regulations set out in the Export Policy 2018-21.

The Durga Puja celebrations are set to start on Oct 11 in West Bengal.

The price of hilsa is relatively high this time due to the low catch rate of the fish in Bangladesh.

The national fish of Bangladesh, hilsa is also much desired by the Bengalis of West Bengal.