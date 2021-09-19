Evaly supplier sues MD Rassel, wife Shamima over dues

Rassel and Shamima are being quizzed in police custody in another case filed by a customer. They were shown arrested on allegations of embezzlement and financial fraud in the case filed by the supplier on Friday.

Police have sought their remand for questioning in the new case as well, Dhanmondi police chief Ikram Ali said on Sunday.

The plaintiff in the case, Quamrul Islam said that four of his companies supplied Evaly with products with a total value of nearly Tk 3.6 million.

Evaly had issued two cheques to pay for the goods, but they bounced due to insufficient balance in the accounts, Quamrul said.

In addition to Rassel and Shamima, the case also named 10 Evaly officials. They are – Vice President Abdullah AL Mamun, 35, Manager Zahed Himoy, 35, Senior Accounts Manager Tanvir Alam, 25, Senior Executive (Commercial) Jawadul Haque Chowdhury, 35, Head of Accounts Selim Reza, 35, Accounts Manager Jubayer Al Mahmud, 35, the Accounting Department’s Sohel, 25, and Akibur Rahman Turzo (25), CEO Rassel’s Personal Secretary Md Rezwan, 28, and the Bike Department’s Sakib Rahman, 30.

The eight other suspects are unnamed.