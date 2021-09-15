Bangladesh gets first female MD of a state-owned bank in Shirin Akhter
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Sep 2021 01:38 AM BdST Updated: 15 Sep 2021 01:46 AM BdST
Shirin Akhter has been made managing director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, becoming the first woman to hold the position at a state-owned bank in the country.
A deputy MD, she had been standing in as acting MD for over a month before the promotion was announced by the Financial Institutions Division on Monday.
It also named Md Abdul Mannan, DMD of Sonali Bank, as the MD of Karmasangsthan Bank.
Khandaker Ataur Rahman, DMD of Rupali Bank, has been named MD of Polli Sanchay Bank.
Shirin began her career in banking as a senior officer of Agrani Bank in 1988. She joined Krishi Bank as DMD in 2019.
She did her master’s in political science from Dhaka University. She also completed MBA at Stamford University and LLB at Bangladesh Law College.
Hailing from Faridpur’s Charbhadrasan, her father Khalilur Rahman was an assistant director of Bangladesh Bank.
Ataur, the new MD of Polli Sanchay Bank, had also worked at Janata Bank, where he had begun his career in 1988.
He also worked as director of Rupali Securities Ltd and Data Recovery Site Ltd, headed by the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh.
He has a master’s in management from Dhaka University. Hailing from Mymensingh, he is also a diploma associate at the Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh.
Mannan, the new MD of the Karmasangsthan Bank, joined Sonali Bank as DMD last year. Prior to that, he had worked at the Karmasangsthan Bank.
He has a master’s in finance from Dhaka University and started his career at the Janata Bank. He hails from Jamalpur’s Sarishabari.
