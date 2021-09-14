Gridlock at Benapole land port as exports rebound 

Previously, around 100 to 150 trucks arrived at the port daily. This has now more than doubled, Md Mamun Kabir Tarafdar, deputy director (traffic) of the land port, told bdnews24.com.

"Exports have increased in the last two weeks. But India cannot accept more than 215 trucks per day. This is causing heavy traffic due to the number of freight vehicles," Mamun said.

Mofizur Rahman Sajan, president of Benapole Customs C&F Agents Association, agreed.

Locals and commuters face traffic chaos as the autorickshaws they hired are stuck between cargo vehicles at Benapole land port on Sept 14, 2021.

Currently, a lot of rice-bran, jute and jute products are being transported to India via the land port. As many as 300 trucks are arriving here every day. But India is accepting only 150-200 cargo trucks to cross into India, which has led to congestion, Sajan said.

Locals are suffering from heavy traffic in the area as a result, Sajan said.

During a visit to the scene, this correspondent found hundreds of trucks of export cargo are queuing along different roads at the land port to try and enter India. Heavy traffic has been seen on all the roads leading to the port, including the byroads.

Md Shahin, general secretary of a local cargo-vehicles labour organisation, said that at least 900 cargo trucks are standing in a line that stretches three kilometres on the Jashore-Benapole Highway from near the Talshari Primary School to the border checkpoint.