Bangladesh to shut CNG stations for six hours to boost supply to power plants
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Sep 2021 04:43 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2021 05:00 PM BdST
The government has decided to close CNG filling stations for six hours a day in order to increase gas supply to power plants during peak hours.
Stations will stay closed from 5 pm to 11 pm every day, starting Wednesday, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources said in a notice.
Bangladesh currently has 654 CNG filling stations, which are open 24 hours a day.
But growing demand has led to a significant shortage of natural gas across the country.
According to the government notice, a meeting on Jul 19 decided on the six-hour shutdown of CNG stations while short, medium and long-term plans were formulated to meet the demand of gas-based power plants across the county.
Petrobangla has previously said that gas shortages are hampering efforts to supply power plants.
According to the national oil and gas company’s estimates, it could only supply 1,087 million cubic feet of gas to power plants on Monday, which was only 41 percent of the 2,252 million cubic feet in demand.
Bangladesh is importing gas and also exploring and extracting gas domestically in order to solve the ongoing crisis, State Minister of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid told the media on Monday.
- Shakib, Niaz Morshed join LR Global
- Remembering 9/11 from a Wall Street view
- Toyota to again slash production of vehicles
- BTRC to shut 'illegal' phones from Oct
- Ford to stop making cars in India
- Dhamaka sued for ‘Tk 1.16bn money laundering’
- Facebook questions order to sell Giphy
- Ford hires from Apple in push for electric cars
- Shakib, Niaz Morshed join fund manager LR Global as advisers
- Remembering 9/11 from a Wall Street view
- Toyota will again slash production of vehicles
- Bangladesh to shut 'illegal, fake' mobile phones from Oct
- Ford to stop making cars in India
- Police investigating Dhamaka Shopping for ‘Tk 1.16bn money laundering’
Most Read
- Pori Moni is set for a comeback to film after weeks in detention
- Bangladesh to shut 'illegal, fake' mobile phones from Oct
- Shakib, Niaz Morshed join fund manager LR Global as advisers
- Bangladesh arrests two over fake Australian visas, police say ringleader is in Australia
- ‘No more distance between us’: Students celebrate return to school, ignore health rules
- Pilot error likely caused fatal Air India Express crash
- Azimpur school principal suspended over ‘unclean room’
- Jatiya Party MP Masuda Chowdhury dies at 70
- Many in Bangladesh experience in-person schooling for the first time
- As West ponders aid for Afghanistan, China and Pakistan quick to provide relief