Yousup Faruqu appointed to lead Microsoft Bangladesh
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Sep 2021 04:30 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2021 04:30 PM BdST
Tech giant Microsoft has appointed Yousup Faruqu as its new managing director for Bangladesh.
In this role, he will focus on accelerating digital transformation for public and private sector organisations, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), communities, and industry verticals, collaborating with their robust partner ecosystem, the company said in a statement on Sunday.
“Faruqu’s extensive industry experience will play a crucial role in ensuring cloud adoption, skilling and transformation for the country. I’m excited to see how he and his team will continue building partnerships and capabilities together, in a market that is consistently brimming with innovation,” said Sook Hoon Cheah, general manager of Southeast Asia new markets, Microsoft Asia Pacific.
Faruqu brings over 16 years of experience in technology transformation across Bangladesh. His prior positions include roles at VMware, Banglalink Digital Communication, and Symbiosis Bangladesh.
He holds a Bachelor’s in Computer Applications from Bangalore University in Bengaluru, India.
“I’m so honoured to be on this exciting journey with Microsoft as we focus on Bangladesh’s digital transformation and cloud adoption. The country is in the midst of accelerating network and technology tools and processes deployments, on a foundation of smart governance to achieve the national agenda of a
‘Digital Bangladesh’. I’m looking forward to transforming the country, the industries and capabilities of the country together, with our partners and the community,” said Faruqu.
