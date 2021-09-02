ACC seeks information on Evaly from agencies over money laundering charges

“We're looking into complaints of irregularities about Evaly,” ACC Secretary Md Anwar Hossain Howlader said on Thursday at their Segunbagicha headquarters.

“The progress is not enough for the commission to take a decision as the investigation is still at the initial stages. Our team's sent out letters to different organisations for information.”

On other organisations working on complaints against Evaly, he said, “We're not the only ones looking into Evaly. Other agencies are involved as well. We'll feed the progress made by these agencies into our investigation.”

However, no one has made much headway into their investigations.

“So, we haven't concluded how much money has been misappropriated from the people or the state,” he said and added that the investigation team “will interrogate” the e-commerce platform's bosses if they find anything unlawful.

A two-strong ACC team of Assistant Director Mamunur Rashid Chowdhury and Deputy Assistant Director Muhammad Shihab Salam is investigating the allegations against Evaly.

The national anti-graft agency took up a complaint from the commerce ministry that Evaly misappropriated Tk 3.38 billion from customers and merchants, and began investigations on Jul 8.

The court on Jul 15 ordered a travel ban on Managing Director Mohammad Rassel and his wife, the Chairman of the company Shamima Nasrin, following an ACC plea on Jul 9.