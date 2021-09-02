ACC seeks information on Evaly from agencies over money laundering charges
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Sep 2021 10:27 PM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2021 10:27 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has asked several organisations for information on Evaly as it investigates accusations that the digital marketplace has ‘embezzled and trafficked’ Tk 3 billion.
“We're looking into complaints of irregularities about Evaly,” ACC Secretary Md Anwar Hossain Howlader said on Thursday at their Segunbagicha headquarters.
“The progress is not enough for the commission to take a decision as the investigation is still at the initial stages. Our team's sent out letters to different organisations for information.”
However, no one has made much headway into their investigations.
“So, we haven't concluded how much money has been misappropriated from the people or the state,” he said and added that the investigation team “will interrogate” the e-commerce platform's bosses if they find anything unlawful.
A two-strong ACC team of Assistant Director Mamunur Rashid Chowdhury and Deputy Assistant Director Muhammad Shihab Salam is investigating the allegations against Evaly.
The national anti-graft agency took up a complaint from the commerce ministry that Evaly misappropriated Tk 3.38 billion from customers and merchants, and began investigations on Jul 8.
The court on Jul 15 ordered a travel ban on Managing Director Mohammad Rassel and his wife, the Chairman of the company Shamima Nasrin, following an ACC plea on Jul 9.
- Padma Bank’s ‘merger’ plea with BB
- She’s the investor guru for online creators
- Get used to worldwide shortages
- Dragons fly as Chinese millennials take a shine to gold
- BGMEA: new safety accord ‘null, void’
- What if low interest rates lower inequality?
- India's Future files new case against Amazon
- 29% of businesses paid bribes for pandemic funds: survey
- Bleeding Padma Bank seeks ‘merger’ with state-owned bank, plea with Bangladesh Bank
- She’s the investor guru for online creators
- The world is still short of everything. Get used to it
- Dragons fly as Chinese millennials take a shine to gold
- Bangladesh garment exporters’ lobby calls new worker safety accord ‘null and void’
- Some say low interest rates cause inequality. What if it’s the reverse?
Most Read
- Pori Moni’s message comes with heart symbols and spiteful word. Social media goes wild
- Emirates restricts travel to Dubai from Bangladesh over rapid PCR tests
- Sirajganj MP Hasibur Rahman Swapon dies in Turkey after contracting COVID
- Pori Moni released from jail after nearly a month
- HC summons investigator in Pori Moni case
- Dhaka sees pre-trial run of Bangladesh’s first metro rail
- Mortal remains of Biman pilot flown home from India
- ‘Abuse of power’: HC questions continuous remand orders against Pori Moni
- Taliban preparing to reveal new Afghan government amid economic turmoil
- Government to decide about school return next week