e-CAB suspends membership of Eorange, 3 other e-commerce firms
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Aug 2021 12:28 AM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2021 12:29 AM BdST
The e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh or e-CAB has suspended membership of four companies, including Eorange, over allegations of irregularities.
The three other firms are 24TKT, Green Bangla E-commerce Ltd, and Excellent World Agro Food and Consumer.
The owner of Eorange and several officials are behind bars in a case started by customers for not delivering products after taking payment.
Complaints of similar nature against a number of e-commerce platforms, including Evaly, have piled up at the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection in recent months.
e-CAB said it had asked 16 companies to defend themselves against the allegations. The response of four of them were not satisfactory, the association said in a statement.
The allegations include embezzlement and failure to dispose of complaints filed by customers and sellers.
Nine of the firms have sought time to be in compliance with the guidelines on digital commerce, said e-CAB General Secretary Abdul Wahed Tomal.
“We’re investigating them while keeping them under watch. They’ll face the same action (suspension) if no satisfactory outcome is achieved.”
- Panel seeks report on full vaccine production plan
- e-CAB suspends Eorange membership
- Banglalink boss Aas to lead AMTOB
- BGMEA says it wasn’t briefed on new safety pact
- New coal mine for England is stirring hopes, fears
- Waiver on credit card interests, late fees ends
- New worker safety accord needless: BKMEA
- Retailers and unions extend legally binding worker safety accord
- e-CAB suspends membership of Eorange, 3 other e-commerce firms
- Parliamentary committee seeks report on full vaccine production plan
- AMTOB gets Banglalink CEO Erik Aas as new president
- BGMEA says it wasn’t part of talks on new Bangladesh safety pact
- A new coal mine for England is stirring hopes and fears
- Bangladesh ends pandemic waiver on credit card interests, late fees
Most Read
- ‘Dangerous’ games: Bangladesh regulator orders removal of PUBG, Free Fire
- 2 die, 4 missing in Saint Martin’s Island
- Bombings strike Kabul airport, killing at least 12 US troops and dozens of Afghan civilians
- BGMEA says it wasn’t part of talks on new Bangladesh safety pact
- Bangladesh logs 102 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in two months
- Arrest warrants against former president Khandaker Mushtaque’s son, grandson hiding in Canada
- Afghans told to avoid Kabul airport as Islamic State threat emerges
- The real winner of the Afghan war? It’s not who you think
- What’s the next dream of Digital Bangladesh? Cashless society, says Sajeeb Wazed Joy
- West Bengal MP, actor Nusrat Jahan gives birth to baby boy