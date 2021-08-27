e-CAB suspends membership of Eorange, 3 other e-commerce firms

The three other firms are 24TKT, Green Bangla E-commerce Ltd, and Excellent World Agro Food and Consumer.

The owner of Eorange and several officials are behind bars in a case started by customers for not delivering products after taking payment.

Complaints of similar nature against a number of e-commerce platforms, including Evaly, have piled up at the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection in recent months.

e-CAB said it had asked 16 companies to defend themselves against the allegations. The response of four of them were not satisfactory, the association said in a statement.

The allegations include embezzlement and failure to dispose of complaints filed by customers and sellers.

Nine of the firms have sought time to be in compliance with the guidelines on digital commerce, said e-CAB General Secretary Abdul Wahed Tomal.

“We’re investigating them while keeping them under watch. They’ll face the same action (suspension) if no satisfactory outcome is achieved.”