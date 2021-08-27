Chanel buys up more jasmine fields to safeguard famous No. 5
>> Eric Gaillard, Reuters
Published: 27 Aug 2021 08:36 PM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2021 08:36 PM BdST
Wary of disappearing flower crops used in its best-selling perfumes, fashion and beauty firm Chanel has bought up more land in southern France to secure its supplies of jasmine and other varieties, harvested by hand in a delicate annual ritual.
The luxury group said it had bought up an extra 10 hectares (100,000 square metres) of land, adding to the 20 hectares it already exploits in partnership with a local family near the town of Grasse, known for its surrounding flower fields.
On a sunny late August morning before the heat reached a peak in nearby Pegomas, dozens of workers were busy with this year's jasmine harvest, the key ingredient for Chanel's 100-year-old No.5 perfume, created by late designer Coco Chanel.
Chanel struck a deal with the Mul family in the late 1980s to anchor its production of five flowers in the region. Some local producers began selling their land at the time, drawn in part by property deals in the region close to Nice and the French Riviera.
"There was a time when there was a threat because jasmine production was starting to move to other countries," said Olivier Polge, who followed in his father's footsteps to become Chanel's head perfumer in 2013.
Chanel's head perfumer Olivier Polge poses during the jasmine flowers harvest at the Mul family fields in Pegomas near Grasse, in southern France, August 26, 2021. Reuters
Fabrice Bianchi, who runs the Mul family's production, said operations were not overly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with pickers able to work outside. The virus causes some sufferers to lose their sense of taste and smell - a particular problem for perfumers, known as "noses" in the business.
"For sure, it was a pretty peculiar year," Polge told Reuters. "But in many ways it was the same for me as for everyone, even though I'm a nose - we all tried not to get it."
- Chanel buys up jasmine fields to safeguard No. 5
- Panel seeks report on full vaccine production plan
- e-CAB suspends Eorange membership
- Banglalink boss Aas to lead AMTOB
- BGMEA says it wasn’t briefed on new safety pact
- New coal mine for England is stirring hopes, fears
- Waiver on credit card interests, late fees ends
- New worker safety accord needless: BKMEA
- e-CAB suspends membership of Eorange, 3 other e-commerce firms
- Parliamentary committee seeks report on full vaccine production plan
- AMTOB gets Banglalink CEO Erik Aas as new president
- BGMEA says it wasn’t part of talks on new Bangladesh safety pact
- A new coal mine for England is stirring hopes and fears
- Bangladesh ends pandemic waiver on credit card interests, late fees
Most Read
- West Bengal MP, actor Nusrat Jahan gives birth to baby boy
- Biman flight makes emergency landing in India’s Nagpur as pilot falls ill
- ADB approves $1.78 billion in loans to improve transport, trade in Bangladesh
- At least 13 US troops among masses of dead in Kabul suicide attack
- Bangladesh lays out plan for school return amid pandemic
- What is Islamic State in Afghanistan?
- BCB boss Nazmul Hassan says doctors asked him to stay away from cricket
- ‘We will hunt you down’: Biden vows to avenge Afghan attack
- 2 die, 4 missing in Saint Martin’s Island
- The real winner of the Afghan war? It’s not who you think