Bangladesh knitwear exporters say new worker safety accord unnecessary
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Aug 2021 02:36 AM BdST Updated: 26 Aug 2021 02:36 AM BdST
The Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association or BKMEA has opposed a new pact between major global retailers, workers and owners that subjects retailers to legal action if their factories fail to meet labour safety standards.
The new agreement will come into force for two years from Sept 1 in continuation of the existing Bangladesh Accord on Fire and Building Safety that is ending on Aug 31.
The latest agreement is named the International Accord for Health and Safety in the Textile and Garment Industry to reflect its wider reach.
“The Accord ended in Bangladesh following a court order. It cannot return with another name or initiative,” BKMEA Vice-President Mohammad Hatem said on Wednesday after the signing of the pact.
The five-year accord, struck in the aftermath of the Rana Plaza collapse in 2013 that killed more than 1,100 garment workers, instituted an independent body that held thousands of inspections and banned unsafe factories from supplying its signatory buyers.
That helped to make some 1,600 factories safer for 2 million workers, labour activists say.
Under a transition deal agreed in 2018 after the original accord expired, a newly-formed body, the Ready-Made Garments Sustainability Council (RSC), which brings together unions, brands, and factory owners, took over the work of running factory inspections.
“They’ve done many things for us. Their initiative has sufficiently ensured safety at factories in Bangladesh. We think no initiative in the name of Accord is necessary now,” Hatem remarked.
He also said apparel exporters of Bangladesh were not consulted on the new initiative.
“Bangladesh’s quite capable of exporting garments now. We also have the capacity to block their initiative.”
Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association or BGMEA, did not take phone calls for comments.
[With details from Reuters]
