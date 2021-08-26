Bangladesh ends pandemic waiver on credit card interests, late fees
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Aug 2021 03:59 AM BdST Updated: 26 Aug 2021 03:59 AM BdST
Bangladesh Bank has ordered an end to the waiver on interests and late fees on payment of credit card bills that were given over a year ago amid the coronavirus crisis.
The central bank made the announcement in a notice on Wednesday, saying the banks can charge the interests and late fees after the expiry of the payment date.
The fees cannot be taken twice and the interests cannot be charged from the date of a purchase.
In the same notice, the Bangladesh Bank ended the waiver on mobile finance service or MFS.
In the previous notice, the central bank had waived the fees for up to Tk 40,000 transaction between personal accounts a month.
From now, the MFS companies can fix the rate following their policy.
