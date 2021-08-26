AMTOB gets Banglalink CEO Erik Aas as new president

The association also named Riyaaz Rasheed, Robi acting CEO and chief financial officer, as director of the board at a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

"The telecommunications industry is a key contributor to the digitalisation and development of the country's overall infrastructure. AMTOB will continue working with the government, regulators, policy-makers and many other stakeholders to ensure further developments of the country and our industry," Aas said in a statement issued by the association.

"We will continue addressing the opportunities and challenges for further growth of the country's digital landscape, economy and people's livelihoods."

AMTOB Vice-President Yasir Azman said, "AMTOB as a collective voice of the telecommunications industry plays a pivotal role for the greater interest of the industry and citizens digitalisation needs. I hope and believe, together with the regulators, we will be able to address prevailing challenges and contribute to accelerating our journey towards a digitally empowered Bangladesh."

Rasheed, the newly-appointed director of the board, congratulated Aas on becoming the president of AMTOB. He felt that the industry has been awaiting some long-pending policy decisions to put it on a sustainable track.

He expressed his eagerness to work under Aas’s leadership as well to facilitate favourable changes in the interest of country’s digital transformation journey.

Aas has been serving in a leadership role in the telecommunications sector of the emerging market for a very long time. He has gained experience internationally under Telenor Group from 1997 to 2007.

He played a significant role as the CEO of Grameenphone. During his tenure, Grameenphone went on to a 15 million subscriber base from a mere 2 million in just 34 months, rendering the company into the leadership position in the market.