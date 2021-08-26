AMTOB gets Banglalink CEO Erik Aas as new president
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Aug 2021 08:43 PM BdST Updated: 26 Aug 2021 08:43 PM BdST
The Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh, or AMTOB, has elected Banglalink CEO Erik Aas as its president for the current tenure that runs through to March 2022 following the outgoing president Mahtab Uddin Ahmed’s decision to part with Robi.
The association also named Riyaaz Rasheed, Robi acting CEO and chief financial officer, as director of the board at a virtual meeting on Wednesday.
"The telecommunications industry is a key contributor to the digitalisation and development of the country's overall infrastructure. AMTOB will continue working with the government, regulators, policy-makers and many other stakeholders to ensure further developments of the country and our industry," Aas said in a statement issued by the association.
"We will continue addressing the opportunities and challenges for further growth of the country's digital landscape, economy and people's livelihoods."
AMTOB Vice-President Yasir Azman said, "AMTOB as a collective voice of the telecommunications industry plays a pivotal role for the greater interest of the industry and citizens digitalisation needs. I hope and believe, together with the regulators, we will be able to address prevailing challenges and contribute to accelerating our journey towards a digitally empowered Bangladesh."
Rasheed, the newly-appointed director of the board, congratulated Aas on becoming the president of AMTOB. He felt that the industry has been awaiting some long-pending policy decisions to put it on a sustainable track.
He expressed his eagerness to work under Aas’s leadership as well to facilitate favourable changes in the interest of country’s digital transformation journey.
Aas has been serving in a leadership role in the telecommunications sector of the emerging market for a very long time. He has gained experience internationally under Telenor Group from 1997 to 2007.
He played a significant role as the CEO of Grameenphone. During his tenure, Grameenphone went on to a 15 million subscriber base from a mere 2 million in just 34 months, rendering the company into the leadership position in the market.
- BGMEA says it wasn’t briefed on new safety pact
- New coal mine for England is stirring hopes, fears
- Waiver on credit card interests, late fees ends
- New worker safety accord needless: BKMEA
- Retailers and unions extend legally binding worker safety accord
- How 3 small firms created remote work culture
- What an adult tricycle says about the world’s bottleneck problems
- UK sends Botham to bat for British exports
- AMTOB gets Banglalink CEO Erik Aas as new president
- BGMEA says it wasn’t part of talks on new Bangladesh safety pact
- A new coal mine for England is stirring hopes and fears
- Bangladesh ends pandemic waiver on credit card interests, late fees
- Bangladesh knitwear exporters say new worker safety accord unnecessary
- Retailers and unions extend legally binding worker safety accord in Bangladesh
Most Read
- ‘Dangerous’ games: Bangladesh regulator orders removal of PUBG, Free Fire
- 2 die, 4 missing in Saint Martin’s Island
- BGMEA says it wasn’t part of talks on new Bangladesh safety pact
- Afghan commander feels ‘betrayed’ by politicians, American partners
- Arrest warrants against former president Khandaker Mushtaque’s son, grandson hiding in Canada
- Afghans told to avoid Kabul airport as Islamic State threat emerges
- Bangladesh logs 102 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in two months
- Bangladesh knitwear exporters say new worker safety accord unnecessary
- What’s the next dream of Digital Bangladesh? Cashless society, says Sajeeb Wazed Joy
- The real winner of the Afghan war? It’s not who you think