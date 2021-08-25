Retailers and unions extend legally binding worker safety accord in Bangladesh
>> Ruma Paul and Victoria Waldersee, Reuters
Published: 25 Aug 2021 04:48 PM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2021 04:48 PM BdST
Major global retailers have agreed to extend for a further two years a legal agreement with garment workers and factory owners in Bangladesh that subjects retailers to legal action if their factories fail to meet labour safety standards, according to a copy of the agreement seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
A representative for the agreement, originally signed in 2013 and known as the Bangladesh Accord, said an official statement would be issued shortly, and declined to comment further.
The agreement was due to expire on Aug 31. The new version comes into force on Sept 1
Some 200 retailers signed up to the accord in 2013, including retail giants H&M, Inditex, Fast Retailing's Uniqlo, Hugo Boss, and adidas. A list of those that have also signed up to the extension will be made available on Sept 1, sources said.
A spokesperson for Uniqlo said they had not yet seen the new accord, but that they "generally support a new binding agreement... that has independent oversight and can be expanded to other countries."
H&M, Inditex, Hugo Boss and adidas did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The five-year accord, struck in the aftermath of the Rana Plaza collapse in 2013 which killed more than 1,100 garment workers, instituted an independent body which held thousands of inspections and banned unsafe factories from supplying its signatory buyers.
That helped make some 1,600 factories safer for 2 million workers, according to labour activists.
Under a transition deal agreed in 2018 after the original Accord expired, a newly formed body, the Ready-Made Garments Sustainability Council (RSC), including unions, brands, and factory owners, took over the work of running factory inspections.
However, the RSC did not take over one unique portion of the accord - the ability for retailers to be tried in court in the country in which they are domiciled if they fail to meet their obligations, including cutting ties with factories which do not meet the accord's standards.
This has now been extended until the end of October 2023, according to the document.
Signatories also agreed to discuss within six months which countries the accord could be extended to, with the aim of establishing it in at least one other country within two years, it said.
Negotiations over the accord's extension hit a wall in May when US retailers resisted signing on to the legally binding aspect of the agreement, sources said.
Retailers including Target, Walmart, VF Corp and others who did not want to sign onto the original accord in 2013 formed a parallel alliance with similar functions, but no legal enforcement.
But retailers had hoped to negotiate an extension to the accord which US retailers would also be willing to sign on to, sources said in May.
Walmart told Reuters on Tuesday it was not part of the accord's extension. Target and VF Corp did not respond to requests for comment.
- How 3 small firms created remote work culture
- What an adult tricycle says about the world’s bottleneck problems
- UK sends Botham to bat for British exports
- BTRC hears complaints about network, internet
- Russian journalists meet a crackdown with dark humour
- Airlines await approval for flights to India
- Let them taste cake again
- A bad bet by a COVID test manufacturer
- Creating culture in a work from home world: how 3 small businesses did it
- What an adult tricycle says about the world’s bottleneck problems
- UK sends cricket star Botham to bat for British exports
- Russian journalists meet a crackdown with dark humour, and subscribers
- Complaints galore against mobile network, costs and internet at BTRC public hearing
- Airlines await CAAB approval for flights to India
Most Read
- Dhaka ranked 54th among 60 in Safe Cities Index 2021
- Bangladesh aims to reopen educational institutions ‘soon’ if COVID cases drop
- Reuters photographer was killed after being left behind in retreat, Afghan general says
- A grim new trend: Why are more women now dying from COVID in Bangladesh?
- New Zealand team quarantine in Dhaka, Allen tests positive
- CIA director visited Kabul for secret talks with Taliban
- As Taliban government looms, should Bangladesh seek diplomacy with Afghanistan?
- What’s the next dream of Digital Bangladesh? Cashless society, says Sajeeb Wazed Joy
- Pope sends personal funds for Haiti, Bangladesh, Vietnam aid
- The Taliban block Afghans’ access to Kabul’s airport and reject any delay of US withdrawal