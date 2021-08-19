Eorange COO arrested in embezzlement case, court issues travel ban on five
Senior Correspondent and Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Aug 2021 01:57 AM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2021 01:57 AM BdST
Police have arrested Amanullah, the chief operating officer of e-commerce platform Eorange, in a case that charges him with embezzling customers’ money by not delivering products.
He was picked up in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Wednesday night, Gulshan Police Station OC Abul Hasan said.
A court earlier in the day ordered an overseas travel ban on five accused in the case. Besides Amanullah, the others named in the case are Eorange owner Sonia Mehjabin, her husband Masukur Rahman, Bithi Akter and Kawsar Ahmed.
Sonia and Masukur landed in jail on Tuesday after surrendering to court.
According to the case started by 37 customers of the e-commerce firm, the accused embezzled Tk 11 billion from 100,000 clients after receiving advance by falsely promising delivery.
A group of customers demonstrated outside the firm’s office in Gulshan on Monday alleging it had not delivered products long time after taking advance.
They also said the office was closed and the officials could not be contacted.
