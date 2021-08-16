Government, Incepta sign tripartite agreement to supply Sinopharm vaccines

Under the contract, Incepta will bring over bulk vaccines from China, put them in vials and label them.

The government will then buy the vaccines from Incepta.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque is sanguine about Incepta beginning the job ‘within three months’ if things go according to plans.

Maleque, Li Jiming, the ambassador of China to Bangladesh, and Abdul Muktadir, chairman and managing director of Incepta, signed the agreement on Monday at the Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons in Dhaka.

A health worker holds up a dose of the Chinese-made Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday, June 19, 2021, the first day of the second round of Bangladesh’s nationwide coronavirus vaccination campaign. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

“Incepta is prepared, but there are formalities for the Chinese. It might take less than three months or more,” Maleque later said.

“[Incepta] are very capable. If the vials contain 10 doses, they can produce almost 40 million shots per month. The figure will go down proportionately for reduced doses in the vials,” he said.

On how many vaccines the government plans to buy through Incepta, he said, “We’ll order as much as we need. They’ll produce that much.”

However, Maleque could not say how much the government will spend on purchasing the vaccines.

“We’re hoping it will be cheap. And we’ll get it quickly and in time if produced in the country.”

Bangladesh plans to buy 75 million doses of Sinopharm vaccines from China and has already finalised a deal to buy 15 million shots.

Used vials of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine are kept on a tray at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday, June 19, 2021, the first day of the second phase of Bangladesh’s coronavirus vaccination campaign. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

A cabinet committee on government procurement had approved the purchase of 15 million doses from China in May, and an additional secretary at that time had stated that each dose would cost $10.

However, media reports say that China did not appreciate making the price of vaccines public.

In July, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal had said Bangladesh will get the 15 million doses from Sinopharm at a lower price than initially agreed. But he did not reveal how much each dose would cost after the discount.

Liu Jingzhen, chairman of Sinopharm, joined the signing virtually and said the Bangladesh government will receive five million doses every month under the contract to begin with.

“We’re entering a joint cooperation agreement for local dispensing.”