PepsiCo to launch Mountain Dew-branded alcoholic drinks in 2022
>>Reuters
Published: 10 Aug 2021 08:52 PM BdST Updated: 10 Aug 2021 08:52 PM BdST
PepsiCo Inc is planning to launch a Mountain Dew-branded alcoholic beverage in the United States early next year, months after Coca-Cola Co launched its first alcoholic drink in the country.
Truly hard seltzer maker Boston Beer Co will develop and make the flavored malt beverage, which will be called "Hard Mtn Dew". The drink will be citrus flavored and have an alcohol by volume of 5%, the companies said.
"We know that adult drinkers' tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavorful beverages," Boston Beer Chief Executive Officer Dave Burwick said.
The announcement comes at a time when demand for hard seltzer has slowed.
More stories
- Amazon, top Indian seller Cloudtail end relationship
- A special initiative of SMC Blue Star Provider
- Alibaba blasted by state media
- Beauty shop IPO makes Indian tech listings blush
- They don’t want the shot. They don’t want colleagues to know
- Amazon wins court battle against Reliance
- Domestic flights resume Friday
- Banks, bourses closed on Sunday
Recent Stories
- Improving child nutrition - a special initiative of SMC Blue Star Provider
- Amazon, top Indian seller Cloudtail end relationship amid regulatory heat
- Alibaba blasted by state media despite firing manager accused of sex assault
- Beauty shop IPO makes Indian tech listings blush
- They don’t want the shot. They don’t want colleagues to know
- Amazon wins court battle in India against Reliance, a local powerhouse
Opinion
Most Read
- Ferry ploughs into a pillar of Padma Bridge, again
- Police get two more days to interrogate actress Pori Moni
- Bangladesh bowlers bamboozle Australia to end series on a high
- Bangladesh’s Globe Biotech claims ‘good results’ in Bangavax COVID vaccine animal trial
- Shakib first cricketer to reach 1,000 runs plus 100 wickets in T20Is
- BGMEA calls on Netflix to erase ‘derogatory’ dialogue from film
- Bangladesh’s 264 new virus deaths match daily record
- Messi gets hero's welcome in France after agreeing to join PSG
- Bangladesh to lift most lockdown restrictions on Aug 11
- Police open probe into former ADC Saklain-Pori Moni scandal