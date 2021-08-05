Banks, bourses closed on Sunday, hours extended again
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Aug 2021 04:38 PM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2021 04:38 PM BdST
Bangladesh’s banks and stock exchanges will remain open for an additional half-hour amid the ongoing lockdown to curb the coronavirus.
Banks will remain closed on Sunday in addition to the regular weekend holidays of Friday and Saturday, the central bank said in a notice on Thursday. Pandemic restrictions have resulted in several revisions to banking and trading hours.
On Aug 8 and Aug 9, banks will be able to conduct transactions from 10 am to 3 pm. They will also be able to continue ancillary work until 4:30 pm.
This week, due to lockdown restrictions, banks were open on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from 10 am to 2:30 pm.
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh government has extended lockdown restrictions by another five days to Aug 10
In line with banks, the stock markets will be closed on Aug 8, said Mohammad Rezaul Karim, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission. But trading hours will be extended by half an hour to 2:30 pm next week.
