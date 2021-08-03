PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juice brands for $3.3 billion
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Aug 2021 08:43 PM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2021 08:43 PM BdST
PepsiCo Inc unveiled a $3.3 billion sale of its Tropicana and other juice brands in North America to French private equity firm PAI Partners on Tuesday, as it looks to simplify its product range and move away from high-sugar drinks.
The company, which bought the orange juice maker in 1998 for roughly $3.3 billion and US-based Naked Juice nearly a decade later for $150 million, will keep a 39% stake in the new joint venture and have exclusive US distribution rights for the brands.
The sale will give PepsiCo the funds to develop and grow its portfolio of health-focused snacks and zero-calorie beverages, Chief Executive Officer Ramon Laguarta said, as the company focuses on more profitable brands.
Rival Coca-Cola Co has also been streamlining its product range over the past year, discontinuing its TaB diet soda and Coca-Cola Energy brands in the United States and selling its ZICO coconut water brand.
"Companies are finding it difficult to provide effective marketing support behind an infinite number of brands that often compete for very similar occasions," Rabobank Food and Beverage analyst Stephen Rannekleiv said in May.
He added that companies are looking to launch new products that have been developed in-house.
The juice businesses made about $3 billion in net revenue in 2020 for PepsiCo, with operating profit margins that were below the group's.
The deal is one of the many food and beverage investments PAI has made over the last few years. In 2019, Nestle SA sold its US ice cream business, including brands such as Häagen-Dazs, to a joint venture backed by PAI in deal valued at $4 billion.
Centerview Partners is the financial advisor to PepsiCo on the deal, while J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is advising PAI.
- July exports drop 11%
- BTRC buying system to monitor telecos
- Summit Oil signs deal with Commonwealth LNG
- Twitter's Dorsey leads $29b buyout of Afterpay
- Vietnam surpasses Bangladesh in garment exports
- Bangladesh resumes crab exports to China
- Factories reopen on Aug 1
- Axiata seeks 66% stake in Indonesia's Link Net
- PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juice brands for $3.3 billion
- Bangladesh’s July exports drop 11%
- Bangladesh regulator buying system to monitor telecom operators
- Summit Oil, Commonwealth LNG sign deal to supply fuel to Asia
- Twitter's Dorsey leads blockbuster $29b buyout of Australian BNPL giant Afterpay
- Vietnam surpasses Bangladesh as second biggest garment exporter
Most Read
- Air travellers from Bangladesh, India can transit through UAE
- Bangladesh to decide fate of restrictions Tuesday as COVID cases soar in lockdown
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown by 5 days to Aug 10
- DGHS suspends all Praava Health services over irregularities
- Delta spreads 'like wildfire' as doctors study whether it makes patients sicker
- Model Faria Mahbub Piasha arrested in Baridhara drug bust
- Sadia Faizunnesa appointed as new ambassador to Brazil
- Bangladesh says World Bank's refugee framework doesn't apply to 'displaced' Rohingya
- Travelling without COVID vaccine to become punishable offence: minister
- Bangladesh approves clinical trials of India’s Covaxin