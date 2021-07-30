Malaysia's Axiata seeks 66% stake in Indonesia's Link Net

The group said it and its 66.48% Indonesian subsidiary, PT XL Axiata Tbk, entered into a non-binding term sheet with Asia Link Dewa Pte Ltd and PT First Media Tbk "to facilitate discussions and negotiations for a potential acquisition" of 1.82 billion shares or a 66.03% shareholding in Link Net.

Link Net is a cable television and high speed broadband internet service provider based in Jakarta.