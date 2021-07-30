Bangladesh allows factories to reopen on Aug 1 amid virus lockdown
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jul 2021 06:57 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2021 06:57 PM BdST
The Bangladesh government has allowed export-oriented factories to resume production on Aug 1 amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.
The Cabinet Division announced the decision on Friday after factory owners urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to allow factories to reopen by easing the restrictions set on industries, including the garment sector.
They say that prolonged closures risk losing their share of the international market, breakdowns of supply chains, congestion at ports and will have an overall effect on the economy.
