Banks closed on Aug 1 and Aug 4, banking hours extended

Banking hours have also been extended to 2:30 pm from next week, according to a circular from the central bank.

The Bangladesh government imposed a lockdown between Jul 23 and Aug 5 to curb the latest spike in COVID cases and deaths across the country.

During this lockdown, banks were allowed to conduct transactions from 10 am to 1:30 pm.

But, on days when the banks will be open next week - Aug 2, Aug 3 and Aug 5 – transactions can be conducted from 10 am to 2:30 pm. Banks can also continue ancillary work until 4 pm.

The stock market’s trading hours for next week have also been revised.

Mohammad Rezaul Karim, executive director and spokesman from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, told bdnews24.com:

“The stock market will be closed on Sunday and Wednesday next week. And trading (on the remaining three days of the week) will be extended by an hour. Trading will begin at 10 am and transactions will continue until 2 pm.”