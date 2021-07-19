Leather, food, drug, PPE industries exempt from harsh lockdown after Eid
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jul 2021 08:59 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2021 08:59 PM BdST
The sectors related to rawhide, food, and drugs and materials needed for the prevention of COVID-19 will be able to operate in the harsh lockdown to be re-imposed on Jul 23 after Eid-ul-Azha.
The Cabinet Division notified the reprieve for the sectors on Monday after rawhide merchants aired their concerns over preserving the skins of animals to be sacrificed during Eid.
Other industries, especially readymade garments, also demanded they be allowed to open the factories. But the government has not yet responded to their call positively as the number of deaths from COVID-19 and infections have continued to rise at a record rate.
The sectors that will be out of the lockdown’s purview are:
>> Food and food-producing or processing industry.
>> Sectors related to the transportation, preservation, and processing of rawhide.
>> Industry related to producing medicine, oxygen and protective materials needed to prevent COVID-19.
- China expects total surrender from businesses
- Zoom to buy cloud software provider Five9
- Asian shares hit 1-week lows
- Govt to demand Evaly explanation
- Merchants fret over rawhide preservation
- Cattle worth Tk 18.65bn sold online
- India’s Sewtech to invest $9.26m in Chattogram EPZ
- DSE halts trade for over an hour
- Leather, food, drug, PPE industries exempt from harsh lockdown after Eid
- What China expects from businesses: Total surrender
- Zoom to buy cloud software provider Five9 in $15b deal
- Asian shares hit 1-week lows on renewed virus scare, inflation worry
- Commerce ministry to demand Evaly’s explanation amid controversies
- As lockdown looms, Chattogram merchants worry about preserving Eid rawhides
Most Read
- Bangladesh logs record 231 virus deaths in a day
- Shakib 96 steers Bangladesh to ODI series-clinching win against Zimbabwe
- Bangladesh on Pegasus spyware list: Here’s what telecoms minister says
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Police recover Planning Minister Mannan’s stolen mobile phone
- Afghanistan withdraws ambassador, diplomats from Islamabad
- India’s Sewtech Fashion to invest $9.26m in Chattogram EPZ
- Evaly shuts office, hotline goes quiet amid customer complaints
- Shamsul Alam, former member of Planning Commission, is sworn in as state minister
- Israeli companies aided Saudi spying despite Khashoggi killing