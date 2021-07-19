Leather, food, drug, PPE industries exempt from harsh lockdown after Eid

The Cabinet Division notified the reprieve for the sectors on Monday after rawhide merchants aired their concerns over preserving the skins of animals to be sacrificed during Eid.

Other industries, especially readymade garments, also demanded they be allowed to open the factories. But the government has not yet responded to their call positively as the number of deaths from COVID-19 and infections have continued to rise at a record rate.

The sectors that will be out of the lockdown’s purview are:

>> Food and food-producing or processing industry.

>> Sectors related to the transportation, preservation, and processing of rawhide.

>> Industry related to producing medicine, oxygen and protective materials needed to prevent COVID-19.