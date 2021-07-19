Commerce ministry to demand Evaly’s explanation amid controversies
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jul 2021 02:52 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2021 02:52 AM BdST
The commerce ministry is going to formally ask Evaly, an e-commerce platform embroiled in controversies, why it cannot deliver products months after payment.
The firm may face legal action if its explanation does not satisfy the authorities, said the ministry’s Additional Secretary Hafizur Rahman.
The ministry in a meeting on Sunday decided to send notice to the e-commerce platforms that are facing allegations, as well as institute a committee to check how they were doing business.
The notices will be served on Monday. “The first one will be sent to Evaly because they are facing the most allegations of irregularities,” said Hafizur. “The committee will take the decision after checking whether their explanation is satisfactory or if they will be able to refund.”
It will also decide whether to allow the firms time to fix the issues or take legal action against them.
Officials of government agencies related to the regulation of online businesses, including the Bangladesh Bank, Competition Commission and the Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection, joined the meeting presided over by Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh. A representative of the e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh or e-CAB was also present.
Hafizur said they also discussed the business model of the e-commerce firms.
