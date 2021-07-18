DSE halts trade for over an hour due to ‘technical difficulties’

Trading began at 10 am on Sunday, but ceased at 11:08 am.

The DSE website then put up a notice concerning the technical issues.

“We have resolved the issue and trading should resume in a bit,” Abdul Matin Patwary, the acting managing director and chief financial officer of the DSE, told bdnews24.com.

Soon afterwards a notice appeared on the DSE site, stating that trading would resume at 12:30 pm.

The end time for trading on Sunday was to be 2:30 pm, but a revised end time will be announced later on, according to the notice.

Before trading stopped, the main indicator, DSEX, had increased 6,322 points from the previous trading day. Shares worth Tk 5.29 billion had been traded.