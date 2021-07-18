Bangladesh to begin vaccinating apparel workers at Gazipur factories Sunday
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jul 2021 02:01 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2021 02:01 AM BdST
The authorities will begin administering COVID-19 vaccine doses to workers at factories in Gazipure on Sunday.
Initially, workers of four companies who are aged 18 years or above will get the jab, the district’s Civil Surgeon Md Khairuzzaman said on Saturday.
They are Tusuka Denim, Tusuka Trousers, Sparrow Apparels, and Rose Valley.
Md Amzad Hossain, supervisor of Expanded Programme on Immunisation at the Civil Surgeon’s Office, said they collected names, ages, NID numbers and other information of the workers to make lists for the vaccination.
The lists include 6,200 workers of Tusuka Denim and Tusuka Trousers, 4,000 of Sparrow Apparels, and 2,000 of Rose Valley.
The vaccination programme will continue until Jul 19 before Eid-ul-Azha, said SM Tarikul Islam, deputy commissioner of the district and convenor of its committee to control COVID-19.
Workers of other factories will also be brought under the programme later, he said.
