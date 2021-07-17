Shanta fund announces 20.5% dividend for FY21

Investors can avail the dividend in cash or reinvest the return by purchasing the units of the fund for further growth, the asset management company said in a statement.

The fund's earnings per unit stood at Tk 2.88, with 71.2% of the earnings being disbursed to the investors.

The fund generated 62.5 percent return for the recently concluded fiscal year thanks to a V-shape recovery of the capital market after the first pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020.

Its value jumped 54.2 percent in the broad index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange during FY21, making it one of the top performers among all open-end mutual funds in Bangladesh.

Mohammad Emran Hasan, CEO of SAML, identified both in-depth research and discipline as the key to the fund’s performance.

SAML is working rigorously in the development of the capital market by offering different types of mutual funds to cater to the needs of investors according to their financial goals, he added.