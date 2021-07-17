Shanta fund announces 20.5% dividend for FY21
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jul 2021 02:33 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2021 02:33 PM BdST
Shanta Asset Management Ltd has declared 20.5 percent dividend for shareholders of Shanta First Income Unit Fund (SFIUF) in fiscal year 2020-21.
Investors can avail the dividend in cash or reinvest the return by purchasing the units of the fund for further growth, the asset management company said in a statement.
The fund's earnings per unit stood at Tk 2.88, with 71.2% of the earnings being disbursed to the investors.
The fund generated 62.5 percent return for the recently concluded fiscal year thanks to a V-shape recovery of the capital market after the first pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020.
Its value jumped 54.2 percent in the broad index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange during FY21, making it one of the top performers among all open-end mutual funds in Bangladesh.
Mohammad Emran Hasan, CEO of SAML, identified both in-depth research and discipline as the key to the fund’s performance.
SAML is working rigorously in the development of the capital market by offering different types of mutual funds to cater to the needs of investors according to their financial goals, he added.
- Younger shoppers drive Burberry sales rebound
- Robust Eid sales at Dhaka cattle farms
- Owners want RMG units open after Eid
- Airlines resume domestic flights
- Will rawhide crisis abate this year?
- Nike, Adidas supplier suspends production at Vietnam plant
- WTO seeks to land big prize after 20 years fish talks
- Bus owners seek government help
- Shanta fund announces 20.5% dividend for FY21
- Younger shoppers drive Burberry sales rebound
- A pandemic positive: Dhaka cattle farms do brisk Eid business as online sales pick up
- Owners want to keep garment factories open in lockdown after Eid
- Three airlines resume domestic flight service in Bangladesh
- Will rawhide collections improve this Eid after two grim years?
Most Read
- Evaly shuts office, hotline goes quiet amid customer complaints
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh plans to hold SSC exams in Nov, HSC in Dec
- Shamsul Alam is tapped to become state minister for planning
- NTRCA publishes results to recruit over 50,000 private institution teachers
- Bangladesh reports 12,148 new virus cases, deaths rise by 187
- Regrets in South Africa after lives and livelihoods lost in mass unrest
- India orders 660m vaccine doses amidst warnings over shortages
- Liton century, Shakib 5-for power Bangladesh to crushing 155-run win over Zimbabwe
- Isolation, quarantine can help break Bangladesh's deadly COVID cycle: experts