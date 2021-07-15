Owners want to keep garment factories open in lockdown after Eid

Leaders of BGMEA, BKMEA and other associations of manufacturers and exporters related to the apparel sector made the demand in a meeting with Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Factories have remained open in the lockdowns so far, but with the coronavirus cases and death toll increasing at a record rate, the government has decided to keep them closed when the restrictions will have been re-imposed on Jul 23.

“We’ve got back $4 billion worth of orders we lost last year. We will lose the orders again because they (foreign buyers) will not wait,” said Faruque Hassan, president of BGMEA.

The rate of new orders has dropped after the government announced the decision to keep the factories closed, according to him.

“We want to get out of this situation. Our orders will be cancelled if we can’t ship products.”

With over 40 million workers, readymade apparel industry is the largest export sector of Bangladesh. It makes up more than 80 percent of the national export earnings.

Citing the cabinet secretary, Faruque said the government will meet over their demand on Saturday.