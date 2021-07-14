Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jul 2021 01:06 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2021 01:06 AM BdST
The authorities are going to auction 12 aircraft that have been left at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka for a long time.
The airlines owning the planes are not paying the fees for the place leading to huge dues while the aircraft are hampering cargo operations at the airport, said Touhid-ul Ahsan, a director at the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh or CAAB.
The planes’ registration was cancelled a long time ago, but the owners did not take steps to remove the aircraft after repeated reminders.
“So, we’ve initiated the process to confiscate the planes. After that, we will auction them in line with the CAAB law,” said the Touhid.
United Airways owns eight of the 12 aircraft, Regent Airways two, and GMG Airlines and Avianca Airlines one each.
They owe CAAB billions of takas in parking charges and surcharges, according to officials.
GMG Airlines has been closed for around a decade while the United planes are not flying for several years. Regent suspended flight operations after the coronavirus pandemic had begun.
Officials said CAAB may sell the planes as scrap if they do not get desired price in the auction.
- CAAB to auction 12 planes left at airport
- China reports strong export numbers
- 2 airlines to resume domestic flights
- Digital Haat for Eid cattle opens nationwide
- Walmart's Flipkart to cross $37b valuation
- US to add more Chinese companies to blacklist
- How Chinese clampdown will target offshore listings
- ACC probing Evaly to trace Tk 3.38bn ‘missing’ funds
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- China reports strong export numbers despite shipping delays
- Two airlines to resume domestic flights in Bangladesh on Jul 15
- Digital Haat launched for nationwide Eid cattle trading
- Walmart's Flipkart to cross $37b valuation, SoftBank returns in new funding
- US set to add more Chinese companies to blacklist over Xinjiang
Most Read
- Bangladesh lifts virus lockdown restrictions for Eid
- Barcelona wants to keep Lionel Messi, but La Liga may not allow it
- Bangladesh to ease curbs for Eid despite virus surge in lockdown
- Why are COVID deaths spiralling in Bangladesh? Health experts weigh in
- Bangladesh logs 203 virus deaths, 12,198 cases in a day
- Kishwar, who ‘reimagined’ Bengali dishes in MasterChef Australia 2021, finishes third
- Bangladesh social media star Hero Alom arrested for alleged assault on wife
- Malaysia shuts vaccination centre after 200 workers infected
- Bangladesh to receive 5.9m more vaccine doses in July through COVAX
- PM Hasina announces Tk 32bn in fresh funds for people hurt by lockdown