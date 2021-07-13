Two airlines to resume domestic flights in Bangladesh on Jul 15
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jul 2021 08:59 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2021 09:00 PM BdST
Two private airlines have announced resumption of flight operations on domestic routes after the government decided to loosen the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.
US-Bangla Airlines and Novoair will resume the flights on Jul 15.
US-Bangla will operate five flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, two to Cox’s Bazar, seven to Syedpur, six to Jashore and four each to Sylhet, Barishal and Rajshahi until Jul 22 before the resumption of the harsh lockdown following Eid-ul-Azha, according to its spokesperson Md Kamrul Islam.
Novoair said it will operate six flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, Syedpur and Jashore each, four to Barishal, three to Sylhet and Rajshahi each and two others on the route to Cox’s Bazar.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines was yet to take a decision on reopening its services.
Tahera Khandaker, spokesperson for the state-run carrier, said they will announce their decision once they hear from the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh or CAAB.
In March last year, the CAAB suspended all international and domestic flights following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. The services were gradually reopened from July.
As the country was hit by the second wave of the pandemic this year, the government placed restrictions from Apr 5, when domestic flights were suspended, but resumed on Apr 21.
All domestic flight services are shut during the government-enforced strict lockdown from Jul 1 to 14.
