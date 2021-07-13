Digital Haat launched for nationwide Eid cattle trading
Senior Correspond and Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jul 2021 08:26 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2021 08:26 PM BdST
The authorities have launched a digital marketplace for the trading of sacrificial cattle across Bangladesh during Eid-ul-Azha amid the coronavirus pandemic.
As many as 241 platforms have joined the marketplace at digitalhaat.net, created in a joint initiative of the fisheries and livestock ministry, ICT Division, e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh with technical help of the a2i programme at the Prime Minister’s Office.
The marketplace was created by expanding the Dhaka city-based digital cattle market.
The customers can watch the cattle live and talk to the traders directly.
Besides ensuring physical distancing to reduce the risk of infection, the Digital Haat will help the customers find out the perfect animal for sacrifice while the traders will get a fair price, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim hoped at its virtual inauguration on Tuesday.
The ministry said 157,288 cattle were sold via different online platforms until Monday.
Last year, the demand for sacrificial cattle on Eid was 11.8 million, but 9.4 million were sold due to the pandemic, according to Fisheries and Livestock Secretary Rawnak Mahmud.
In another development, LGRD Minister Tazul Islam said the government will allow cattle markets to sit all over Bangladesh but the traders and customers must follow the health rules.
In a meeting on the management of waste from sacrificed cattle, he said the markets will have to arrange enough water and soap to ensure hand-washing by all.
The markets will also have one entrance and one exit each to ensure physical distancing through one-way visits.
The government has lifted the lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak from Jul 15 to Jul 22 to allow the people celebrate the Eid.
- Digital Haat for Eid cattle opens nationwide
- Walmart's Flipkart to cross $37b valuation
- US to add more Chinese companies to blacklist
- How Chinese clampdown will target offshore listings
- ACC probing Evaly to trace Tk 3.38bn ‘missing’ funds
- Telenor sells Myanmar operations to M1 Group
- Samsung flags 53% jump in Q2 profit
- Pentagon undoes Trump's $10bn deal for Microsoft
- Walmart's Flipkart to cross $37b valuation, SoftBank returns in new funding
- US set to add more Chinese companies to blacklist over Xinjiang
- How Chinese clampdown will target offshore listings
- Anti-graft watchdog investigating Evaly to trace Tk 3.38bn ‘missing’ funds
- Telenor sells Myanmar operations to M1 Group for $105 million
- Samsung Electronics flags 53% jump in Q2 profit, tops estimates
Most Read
- Bangladesh lifts virus lockdown restrictions for Eid
- Bangladesh to ease curbs for Eid despite virus surge in lockdown
- Barcelona wants to keep Lionel Messi, but La Liga may not allow it
- Why are COVID deaths spiralling in Bangladesh? Health experts weigh in
- Bangladesh to resume train services on Jul 15 as virus lockdown eases
- WHO warns against mixing and matching COVID vaccines
- Bangladesh social media star Hero Alom arrested for alleged assault on wife
- Bangladesh logs record 13,768 virus cases in a day, 220 more deaths
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 21
- Bangladesh logs 203 virus deaths, 12,198 cases in a day