US set to add more Chinese companies to blacklist over Xinjiang
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Jul 2021 09:39 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2021 09:39 AM BdST
The Biden administration is set as early as Friday to add at least 10 more Chinese companies and other entities to its economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang, two sources told Reuters.
The US Commerce Department action will follow its announcement last month adding five other Chinese entities to the blacklist over forced labour allegations in Xinjiang.
The new additions to Commerce Department's Entity List are part of the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to hold China accountable for human rights violations, the sources said.
The exact number of entities being added or their identities were not immediately known. Some companies from other countries are also set to be added to the blacklist as soon as Friday.
The White House declined to comment, while the Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
- ACC probing Evaly to trace Tk 3.38bn ‘missing’ funds
- Telenor sells Myanmar operations to M1 Group
- Samsung flags 53% jump in Q2 profit
- Pentagon undoes Trump's $10bn deal for Microsoft
- 48 hours for e-commerce firms to release products
- BB extends banking hours in lockdown
- China to step up supervision of overseas-listed companies
- Special trains for Eid cattle
- Anti-graft watchdog investigating Evaly to trace Tk 3.38bn ‘missing’ funds
- Telenor sells Myanmar operations to M1 Group for $105 million
- Samsung Electronics flags 53% jump in Q2 profit, tops estimates
- Pentagon undoes Trump's $10 billion JEDI deal for Microsoft, reviving Amazon bid
- Bangladesh extends banking hours by an hour in lockdown
- Bangladesh orders e-commerce firms to release products in 48 hours
Most Read
- Bangladesh logs record 11,651 virus cases in a day, another 199 die
- Telenor sells Myanmar operations to M1 Group for $105 million
- Indian billionaires face off in race to solar domination
- Deaths rise as COVID spreads in Bangladesh villages
- Police detain 75 for breaching lockdown rules in Old Dhaka
- Man flees after hospitalising wife dying from COVID in Bangladesh
- Badhon cries tears of joy as ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ gets standing ovation at Cannes
- Stay at home for two weeks in virus lockdown to live for 50 more years: IGP
- Bangladesh extends banking hours by an hour in lockdown
- As donors shy away from aid appeals, volunteers struggle to feed the poor in lockdown