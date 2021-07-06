Bangladesh orders e-commerce firms to release products in 48 hours

They will also have to inform the customers about releasing the products to deliverymen or companies, and track the goods.

For delivery in the same city, the companies have five days to complete the process. The time is 10 days for delivery to other cities.

The e-commerce firms cannot charge more than 10 percent in advance. If a product cannot be delivered within 48 hours, the 10 percent advance cannot be charged. The companies will have to use Bangladesh Bank’s escrow services to charge more than 10 percent advance.

If they announce a cash-back offer or discounts, the money must be returned to the customers within 72 hours from the payment of the offer price and cannot be kept in the companies’ digital wallets.

If the customers face an act of fraudulence or feel aggrieved, they can seek justice at court and file complaint with the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi read out the 69-point instruction at a virtual event on Tuesday, saying it was formulated to ensure competitiveness in the market and safeguard the interests of all sides.

The authorities were receiving complaints about the lack of directives on conducting e-commerce businesses, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said.

Some companies are offering huge discounts by taking advantage of the boost in digital commerce during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Experts believe it can cause a disaster in the sector. There was a void in the directives conduct e-commerce business,” the secretary explained the reason behind making the instructions now in light of the National Digital Commerce Guidelines 2020.

He also said that the instructions can be reviewed if necessary.

Some other key instructions are:

>> Conditions must be written in Bangla beside the products on websites or social media. Other languages can also be used along with Bangla. The conditions cannot be contradictory to the law of the land.

>> Multilevel marketing, betting and gambling cannot be organised online.

>> To sell medicines, the companies will need licences from the Directorate General of Drug Administration. For the sale of explosives, they will need licences from the Department of Explosives.

>> The websites must inform the customers about special software or cookies if there is any.

>> They need to get permission from the users before collecting their personal information.

>> Government permission will be necessary for lottery or raffle draw.

>> Bangladesh Bank’s approval will be necessary for a digital wallet, gift card, cash voucher or other means that can be used as an alternative to cash.

>> No money business can be conducted on the digital platform without the bank’s permission.

>> Customers cannot be forced directly or indirectly to buy products or services.

>> Individuals or companies operating digital business must get trade licence, VAT registration, Tax Identification Number or TIN, unique business identification number or personal retail account, and show them on the website or social media.

>> Transaction details have to be stored for at least six years.

>> The online marketplaces must store a seller’s name, photo, NID copy, mobile number, and address.

>> Advance payments can be charged only for products that are in the country.

>> All companies must appoint a compliance officer to handle the complaints filed by customers. He or she will coordinate with the DNCRP and settle the issues within 72 hours.

>> A customer must be informed within 48 hours if a product or service cannot be delivered. The money must be refunded within 72 hours.

>> If a company fails to deliver the product after taking advance payment, it must refund the customer within 10 days through the same mode of payment, and pay the charges for transactions. This rule will not be applicable if a customer fails to receive the product within the time.