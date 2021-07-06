Bangladesh extends banking hours by an hour in lockdown

Bangladesh Bank said on Tuesday transactions will be allowed at the banks from 10 am to 2:30 pm, starting on Thursday. Besides weekly holidays on Friday and Saturday, the banks will remain closed on Sundays.

For post-transaction work, the banks can operate until 4pm.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said stock exchanges will operate from 10 am to 2 pm.

With infections and deaths from COVID-19 rising at an alarming rate, Bangladesh started a stringent lockdown on Jul 1 and later extended it by one week to Jul 14.