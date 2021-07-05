Ami Probashi app aims to stop human trafficking by fake agencies

Through the app, Bangladeshis willing to work abroad can complete their applications, search for relevant jobs, connect to government-approved agents, and avail airport assistance features, amongst a host of other services.

It will ensure further safety and efficiency in the process and reduce the complicated nature of finding job opportunities abroad, the developers of the app hope.

This will add extra layers of transparency to the whole process, so that there remain no questions on the minds of expat workers, both old and new, regarding what steps need to be taken, what fees are involved, and what documents will be required in order to ensure success in the application process, they said in a statement.

In addition, it will prevent fake agencies from cropping up as anyone without the direct approval of the government would be unable to present themselves in the app and target potential migrant workers for human trafficking, keeping one of the largest group of contributors to the economy safe and sound within a digitised process which has their safety and security as its utmost priority.

Ami Probashi has been created by the Bangla Trac Group, spearheaded by Managing Director Tarique Ekramul Haque and Director Namir Ahmad Nuri.

The app provides a portal through which the costs of the entire migration process is minimised, in terms of both the time and money spent.

“This will go a long way towards reducing the bureaucratic red tape and subsequent complexities inevitable in a rigorous process that wishes to ensure safety for all migrant workers,” the statement said.

This was a concerted effort by the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare, Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training, and Bangla Trac in honour of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth centenary, according to the statement.

The app was launched in a virtual event attended by Expatriates’ Welfare Minister Imran Ahmad and Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office, among others, on May 8.