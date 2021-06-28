Burberry chief quits to take top job at Ferragamo
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Jun 2021 02:21 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2021 02:21 PM BdST
Burberry boss Marco Gobbetti is leaving the British fashion brand after more than four years as CEO to take the helm at luxury goods group Ferragamo (SFER.MI) in his native Italy, the two companies said on Monday.
Ferragamo, famous for shoes worn by Hollywood stars such as Audrey Hepburn, said Gobbetti would take up his new position as soon as he is released from his contractual obligations.
Burberry earlier said that Gobbetti would be leaving at the end of the year to take up a position that will allow him to return to Italy, adding that it will now begin the search for his successor.
Burberry shares, which have gained more than a third in value since Gobbetti's too charge, slid 6% to 21.15 pounds on the FTSE 100 index within minutes of the opening bell on Monday.
"With Burberry re-energised and firmly set on a path to strong growth, I feel that now is the right time for me to step down," Gobbetti said.
Burberry, popular for its check fabric and TB monogram, had said in May that sales were recovering from the coronavirus crisis, partly due to a rebound in China, but cautioned that profit margins would be dented by higher investment. read more
Under Gobbetti, Burberry has been shifting further upmarket with more high-end products.
The 62-year-old Italian, who led luxury groups Celine, Givenchy and Moschino before joining Burberry, will work with the London-listed company's chairman, Gerry Murphy, to support the leadership team for an orderly transition.
- Universal paternity leave needs more than new laws for a push
- Owners want to keep RMG factories open
- Indian shares flat as Reliance offsets gains in financials
- Halt of to-go cocktails leaves NY restaurants reeling
- Toshiba ousts chairman in big win for foreign investors
- No advance payments to e-commerce firms
- US targets 5 Chinese entities over forced labour in Xinjiang
- Tesla opens solar charging station in Tibet
- Burberry chief quits to take top job at Ferragamo
- Universal paternity leave needs more than new laws for a push
- Businesses want garment factories to operate through planned COVID shutdown
- The abrupt halt of to-go cocktails leaves New York restaurants reeling
- Indian shares flat as Reliance offsets gains in financials; set for weekly rise
- Ousting Toshiba chairman, foreign investors score breakthrough in Japan
Most Read
- At least 7 die in Moghbazar building collapse after explosion
- Bangladesh suspends public transport from Monday as lockdown rules tighten in virus flare-up
- COVID: Bangladesh posts 119 new deaths, a daily record
- 'I was deafened. I had no idea what to do': witnesses recount Moghbazar blast
- Bangladesh alters COVID lockdown plans: strict curbs to start on Jul 1
- 'I don't have anyone else': Man tormented by loss of wife, infant daughter in Moghbazar blast
- Bangladesh scraps 10 coal-based power plants over environmental worries
- Fire Service opens probe into Moghbazar building explosion
- At least 400 victims of Moghbazar blast treated in five hospitals
- Hasina urges caution amid surging virus cases