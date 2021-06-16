Bangladesh extends banking hours by another 30 minutes
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jun 2021 09:46 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2021 09:46 PM BdST
The central bank has lengthened the transaction time at banks by another 30 minutes after the extension of the pandemic restrictions by a month amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the country.
Customers will be able to conduct bank transactions until 3:30 pm, Bangladesh Bank announced on Wednesday.
The banks can continue post-transaction work until 5pm.
On Apr 5, the government imposed strict lockdown restrictions as the number of coronavirus infections and death soared amid a second wave of the pandemic.
As part of the curbs, the transaction hours at banks were also reduced and have since been changed multiple times.
More stories
- Tech critic Khan becomes US FTC chair
- Alibaba executive says founder Jack Ma 'lying low'
- Pandemic drives Emirates to $5.5bn loss
- Jamal Uddin named CEO of IDLC
- Falcon to pay salary by upay
- Companies reopening asking about vaccination status
- Facebook registers in Bangladesh for taxes
- Breaking her way out of the ‘Shecession’
Recent Stories
- Big Tech critic Khan becomes US FTC chair
- Alibaba executive says founder Jack Ma 'lying low'
- Dubai steps in again as pandemic drives Emirates to $5.5bn loss
- Falcon Group signs agreement with upay to pay salary
- IDLC appoints M Jamal Uddin as its very first homegrown CEO and MD
- Companies desperate to reopen ask: What’s your vaccination status?
Opinion
Most Read
- Dhaka University music teacher Leena Taposi accused of plagiarism
- Police ‘worked like magic’ to arrest attempted rape suspects, Pori Moni says
- Bangladesh extends pandemic curbs by another month as virus cases flare up
- Falcon Group signs agreement with upay to pay salary
- Pori Moni case: MP calls for action against Dhaka Boat Club
- Pori Moni was carried out of Dhaka Boat Club, two hours after entry: police
- Who is Nasir Mahmood, the man accused of trying to rape Pori Moni at Dhaka Boat Club?
- COVID spreads to Rajshahi’s villages, death toll rises by 13
- Police arrest four with ties to Dutch-Bangla Bank ATM fraud
- Bangladesh reports 3,956 new virus cases, 60 deaths, highest daily counts in over a month