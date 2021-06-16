Home > Business

Bangladesh extends banking hours by another 30 minutes

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jun 2021 09:46 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2021 09:46 PM BdST

The central bank has lengthened the transaction time at banks by another 30 minutes after the extension of the pandemic restrictions by a month amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the country.

Customers will be able to conduct bank transactions until 3:30 pm, Bangladesh Bank announced on Wednesday.

The banks can continue post-transaction work until 5pm.

On Apr 5, the government imposed strict lockdown restrictions as the number of coronavirus infections and death soared amid a second wave of the pandemic.

As part of the curbs, the transaction hours at banks were also reduced and have since been changed multiple times.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories