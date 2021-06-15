IDLC appoints M Jamal Uddin as its 'very first homegrown' MD
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jun 2021 06:51 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2021 06:59 PM BdST
IDLC, Bangladesh’s largest non-banking financial institution, has appointed M Jamal Uddin as its chief executive officer and managing director.
Having joined the company as a management trainee back in 1994, Jamal was given the position in the 301st board of directors meeting on Tuesday, IDLC said in a statement.
He is the first homegrown CEO of IDLC and has over 27 years of experience in the financial sector.
He had previously served as acting CEO and MD of the company, having also held the posts of deputy managing director and head of business there.
IDLC highlighted his career pointing out his “intriguing performance as head of corporate and structured finance” and his responsibility for the “operations of the corporate and structured finance department with a special focus on term financing and syndicated fund-raising for large local and multinational corporate houses of Bangladesh”.
Jamal has a BBA and MBA degree from International University, Missouri, USA.
“M Jamal Uddin’s rise to the position of CEO and MD is well deserved, and showcases IDLC’s strength in mobilising resources effectively for future growth. He has a distinguished track record of managing all business verticals during his stint as DMD, and exceptionally capable of blending IDLC’s culture of corporate governance with forward-looking visions," said Aziz Al Mahmood, chairman of IDLC.
