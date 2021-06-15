Falcon Group signs agreement with upay to pay salary

Sydul H Khandker, managing director and CEO of upay, and Mahtab Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury, chairman and managing director of Falcon Group, signed the agreement at upay’s head office in Gulshan on Tuesday, according to a media release.

From upay, Ziaur Rahman, chief strategy officer, Md Nur-E-Alam Siddiquee, chief financial officer, Saad Mohammad Faizul Karim, director of business sales, Biplab Banerjee, director of distribution sales, and SM Wahid Ferdous, senior manager of business sales, and from Falcon Group, General Manager Dulal Chandra Sarker were also present.

upay, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank, launched its operation in March 2021 aiming to provide mobile financial services to the people of all walks of life.